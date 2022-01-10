Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has pared her stake marginally in two chemical stocks - Aries Agro and Rain Industries during the quarter ended December 2021. Shares of Aries Agro and Rain Industries were trading over 1% lower each on the BSE in Monday's deals.

As per the recent shareholding pattern released by Aries Agro on the BSE, Dolly Khanna's stake has come down to 1.28% or 1,66,058 shares as of December as compared to 1.38% stake or 1,79,758 shares at the end of September 2021 quarter.

Aries Agro is in the business of manufacturing of micronutrients and other customized nutritional products for plants and animals. Aries product line includes secondary nutrients - sulphur, magnesium and water-soluble complexes of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium among others.

Meanwhile, the investor has also cut her stake in another chemical manufacturing company Rain Industries. She now holds 1.15% or 38,63,925 shares as of the third quarter, down from 1.18% 39,70,925 shares in the July-September period.

Rain Industries Limited (RAIN) is one of the world's leading producers of calcined petroleum coke, coal tar pitch and other high-quality basic and specialty chemicals. It operates in three key business verticals: carbon, chemicals and cement.

On the other hand, the investor also trimmed her stake in NCL Industries during the October-December period. As per the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries for Q3FY22, Khanna has cut down her stake in the company to 1.73% from 1.77%.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment, and her portfolio is tracked widely by the stock market participants. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 16 stocks and has a net worth of over ₹400 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

