The recent shareholding data released after the end of the first quarter of FY22 showed that Indian marquee investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has reduced her stake marginally during the April-June 2021 quarter in the Indian IT company Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

As per BSE shareholding pattern of Nucleus Software, the Chennai-based investor's stake stands at 1.09% or 3,16,831 shares as compared to 1.15% stake or 3,33,251 shares in the March 2021 quarter.

Nucleus shares closed nearly 4% lower on Friday on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at ₹680 per share. The stock is up only 7% this year (year-to-date or YTD) and has rallied over 135% in the past year. Nucleus Software offers IT and consultancy services to variety of sectors of the banking industry.

Separately, she has also trimmed stake in her portfolio stock Rain Industries. As per company's shareholding pattern for June quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1.17% stake as against 1.31% in the previous quarter.

She has increased her stake in Talbros Automotive Components and NCL Industries which she even held in the previous quarters. Khanna has also bought stakes in fertilizer companies Rama Phosphates Limited and Aries Agro Limited, textile company Deepak Spinners and entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment during the first quarter.

She is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Khanna, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, has a net worth of around ₹340 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio, managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

