Dolly Khanna Portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna's stake in Repco Home Finance dipped below 1 per cent during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), likely signalling her exit from the company.

Repco Home Finance was part of Dolly Khanna's portfolio stocks in Q2 FY25, with the investor holding a 1.13 per cent stake or 7,08,786 shares. However, the shareholding pattern for the December quarter shows that amid the stock's lacklustre performance over the last few months and year, Dolly Khanna likely exited the company as her name was not among the key investors.

It must be noted that companies are required to release the names of only those shareholders who have a 1 per cent or more stake in the company.

Share Price Trend Repco Home Finance share price has witnessed a lacklustre performance off late, with the stock declining 13 per cent in the last one month, 18 per cent in three months and 27 per cent in six months. Repco Home Finance shares are flat in the last one year.

Repco Home Finance, established in April 2000, is a registered housing finance company and a subsidiary of Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Limited (Repco Bank).

Dolly Khanna Portfolio While Dolly Khanna exited Repco Home Finance, her name appeared as a shareholder in small-cap metal company Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys.

Khanna acquired 6,23,464 shares of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, amounting to a 1.16% stake in the company. In contrast, the shareholding pattern for the September quarter (Q2) showed that Dolly Khanna either did not hold any stake in the small-cap stock or her holding was below 1%.