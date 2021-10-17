Dolly Khanna exits this stock in just 3 months despite 25% return in Q2FY22

Dolly Khanna is known for her stock picks that tend to go on to overperform in the stock market

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor has exited Shemaroo Entertainment just after holding it for one quarter. According to Shemaroo Entertainment shareholding pattern for the recently ended September 2021 quarter, her name was missing from the list of key shareholders of the company. This means, she has either completely exited from the counter or she has brought down her shareholding in the company below 1 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shemaroo Entertainment shares were one of the 7 new stocks that Dolly Khanna had added to her portfolio in the April to June 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna probably exited Shemaroo Entertainment stock after the tepid return from her standards in Q2FY22. From July 2021 to 30 September 2021, this Dolly Khanna stock has gone up from ₹128.80 to ₹161 — increasing around 25 per cent in the last three months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Shemaroo Entertainment, Khanna has trimmed her stake in Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd., Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., KCP Ltd., Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

She has also increased her stake in Nitin Spinners Ltd., Rama Phosphates Ltd., RSWM Ltd., NCL Industries Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd.

As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 14 stocks with a net worth of over ₹359.4 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna is known for her stock picks that tend to go on to overperform in the stock market. She has been investing in the stock markets since 1996. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

