Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dolly Khanna increases stake in these stocks in June quarter

Dolly Khanna increases stake in these stocks in June quarter

Representational image
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Livemint

  • The Chennai-based investor has increased her stake in two smallcap stocks during the quarter, shareholding data showed

Known for picking lesser-known stocks from the midcap and smallcap space, ace investor Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in two smallcap stocks in the June quarter, the recent shareholding data showed. The Chennai-based investor already has been holding the stake in Talbros Automotive Components and Ncl Industries atleast since December quarter and further increased in the first quarter.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern, she raised her stake in auto parts company Talbros Automotive to 1.51% at the end of the June quarter from 1.19% in Talbros during March quarter. For NCL Industries, Khanna increased her stake to 1.75% during the quarter in the cement maker company from 1.7% as of March quarter, the data showed.

On Wednesday, share price of NCL Industries was trading over 4% higher to 230.9 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, Talbros Automotive shares were down 0.4% to 309 at 11:30 am.

Talbros shares have surged around 54% since March whereas that of NCL Industries has gained around 28% in the same period.

Khanna, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, has a net worth of over 280 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

Last month, Khanna bought 76,555 shares or about 1.06% stake in textile company Deepak Spinners through a bulk deal.

