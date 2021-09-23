Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shemaroo Entertainment shares are one of the 7 new stocks in which the Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna bought shares in the April-June quarter. Shemaroo share price has surged from 101.80 per share levels to ₹177.75 (at 9:45 AM today on NSE) levels in last one month — logging around 75 per cent rise during the period.

Despite the significant rally, stock market experts see further rise in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock. They said that Shemaroo Entertainment share price may go up to ₹200 apiece in short-term.

On why the stock has surged recently, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Due to second wave of Covid-19 leading to lockdown in various parts of India and closure of Cineplex, multiplexes, film shooting and release, the entire entertainment industry had remained under pressure from May to August 2021. Shemaroo share price history suggests that it was also under pressure from last week of May 2021 to first fortnight of August. Since, reports are coming in that multiplexes and Cineplex will be reopened from next months and shooting and releases of films have also begun, Shemaroo shares are expected to rise and this rise may further continue as the stock price is way below its lifetime closing high."

Shemaroo share price forecast

Asked about Shemaroo share price target; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Shemaroo shares are near to its 52-week high of ₹180.95 and this is immediate hurdle for the Dolly Khanna stock as well. One should keep on accumulating till this stock is above ₹155 per stock levels. The stock will soon hit ₹200 after breaking this ₹180 hurdle." However, Bagadia advised strict stop loss at ₹155 while taking position in the counter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Shemaroo Entertainment

As per the shareholding pattern of Shemaroo Entertainment, Dolly Khanna holds 2,76,284 shares of the company, which around 1.02 per cent of the total issues or net paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

