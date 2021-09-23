Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dolly Khanna makes 75% gain in this stock in just one month

Dolly Khanna makes 75% gain in this stock in just one month

Premium
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shemaroo Entertainment share price may go up to 200 apiece in short-term, experts believe.
2 min read . 11:45 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shemaroo shares surged from 101.80 per share levels to 177.75 levels in last one month — logging around 75 per cent rise in this period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shemaroo Entertainment shares are one of the 7 new stocks in which the Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna bought shares in the April-June quarter. Shemaroo share price has surged from 101.80 per share levels to 177.75 (at 9:45 AM today on NSE) levels in last one month — logging around 75 per cent rise during the period. 

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shemaroo Entertainment shares are one of the 7 new stocks in which the Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna bought shares in the April-June quarter. Shemaroo share price has surged from 101.80 per share levels to 177.75 (at 9:45 AM today on NSE) levels in last one month — logging around 75 per cent rise during the period. 

Despite the significant rally, stock market experts see further rise in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock. They said that Shemaroo Entertainment share price may go up to 200 apiece in short-term.

Despite the significant rally, stock market experts see further rise in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock. They said that Shemaroo Entertainment share price may go up to 200 apiece in short-term.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On why the stock has surged recently, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Due to second wave of Covid-19 leading to lockdown in various parts of India and closure of Cineplex, multiplexes, film shooting and release, the entire entertainment industry had remained under pressure from May to August 2021. Shemaroo share price history suggests that it was also under pressure from last week of May 2021 to first fortnight of August. Since, reports are coming in that multiplexes and Cineplex will be reopened from next months and shooting and releases of films have also begun, Shemaroo shares are expected to rise and this rise may further continue as the stock price is way below its lifetime closing high."

Shemaroo share price forecast

Asked about Shemaroo share price target; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Shemaroo shares are near to its 52-week high of 180.95 and this is immediate hurdle for the Dolly Khanna stock as well. One should keep on accumulating till this stock is above 155 per stock levels. The stock will soon hit 200 after breaking this 180 hurdle." However, Bagadia advised strict stop loss at 155 while taking position in the counter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Shemaroo Entertainment

As per the shareholding pattern of Shemaroo Entertainment, Dolly Khanna holds 2,76,284 shares of the company, which around 1.02 per cent of the total issues or net paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Simple steps to reduce risk in your investment portfolio

Premium

NFTs, the new craze in cricket and Bollywood

Premium

Did RBI's bond-buying plan achieve the desired results?

Premium

Evergrande or not, steel firms are standing strong

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!