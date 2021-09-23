Dolly Khanna makes 75% gain in this stock in just one month

On why the stock has surged recently, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Due to second wave of Covid-19 leading to lockdown in various parts of India and closure of Cineplex, multiplexes, film shooting and release, the entire entertainment industry had remained under pressure from May to August 2021. Shemaroo share price history suggests that it was also under pressure from last week of May 2021 to first fortnight of August. Since, reports are coming in that multiplexes and Cineplex will be reopened from next months and shooting and releases of films have also begun, Shemaroo shares are expected to rise and this rise may further continue as the stock price is way below its lifetime closing high."