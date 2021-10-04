Dolly Khanna Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 1.96 crore in 20 years?

Dolly Khanna multibagger stock: Ace stock market investor Dolly Khanna is known for her lesser known value picks that tend to go on to outperform benchmark return by huge margin. In April to June 2021 quarter, the Chennai-based investor added 7 new stocks in her portfolio and Rama Phosphates shares were one among them. The fertilizer maker company’s stock price has risen from ₹264.55 to ₹301.60 apiece in Q2FY22 — logging around 14 per cent rise in recently ended September 2021 quarter. In July to September 2021 quarter, NSE Nifty has delivered around 12 per cent return while BSE Sensex surged to the tune of 12.65 per cent in Q2FY22.

Rama Phosphates share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India and Dolly Khanna share has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. This stock surged from ₹1.55 (close price on 20th September 2001 on BSE) to ₹306 apiece (today's intraday high on BSE) — rising around 19,641 per cent in last 20 years.

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock price history

As per share price history of this multibagger stock, this stock has risen 14 per cent in last 3 months whereas it shot up whopping 113 per cent in last 6 months. The Dolly Khanna portfolio stock surged from ₹58.30 to ₹306 today — rising around 425 per cent in last one year. This multibagger stock went up from ₹59.95 apiece to ₹306 levels in last five years — logging around 410 per cent in this period. In last 10 years, this Dolly Khanna share price went up from ₹42.15 (close price on 7th October 2011 on BSE) to ₹306 apiece — soaring near 625 per cent in this time horizon. Likewise, this Dolly Khanna stock went up from ₹1.55 to ₹306 in last 20 years — rising around 197 times in these two decades time.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Dolly Khanna stock 3 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.14 lakh today whereas if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.13 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹5.25 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹5.10 lakh today whereas if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock 10 years ago at ₹42.15 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹7.25 lakh today.

However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock 20 years ago at ₹1.55 per share price, this multibagger stock would have turned that ₹1 lakh to ₹1.97 crore today if the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period.

So, patience is one of the most important virtues of a stock market investor. One should try to keep a stock as long as it can.

