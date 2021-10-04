Dolly Khanna Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 1.96 crore in 20 years?

As per share price history of this multibagger stock, this stock has risen 14 per cent in last 3 months whereas it shot up whopping 113 per cent in last 6 months. The Dolly Khanna portfolio stock surged from ₹58.30 to ₹306 today — rising around 425 per cent in last one year. This multibagger stock went up from ₹59.95 apiece to ₹306 levels in last five years — logging around 410 per cent in this period. In last 10 years, this Dolly Khanna share price went up from ₹42.15 (close price on 7th October 2011 on BSE) to ₹306 apiece — soaring near 625 per cent in this time horizon. Likewise, this Dolly Khanna stock went up from ₹1.55 to ₹306 in last 20 years — rising around 197 times in these two decades time.