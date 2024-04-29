Dolly Khanna picks up stake in multibagger HFC stock. Shares hit 52-week high
Dolly Khanna latest portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in shareholding pattern of Repco Home Finance Ltd for Q4FY24
Dolly Khanna's latest portfolio: Dolly Khanna is one of those Indian stock market investors who is known for betting high on small-cap stocks that tend to outperform major Indian indices by a huge margin. So, a good number of retail investors follow her portfolio and keep track of her investment moves. For such investors, there is a piece of the latest stock market update. The Chennai-based value investor has picked up a stake in Repco Home Finance Ltd during Q4FY24. In the shareholding pattern of the small-cap company for the January to March 2024 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of public shareholders. After the outbreak of this stock market news, Repco Home Finance shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals.
