Dolly Khanna picks up stake in multibagger HFC stock. Shares hit 52-week high

Dolly Khanna's latest portfolio: Dolly Khanna is one of those Indian stock market investors who is known for betting high on small-cap stocks that tend to outperform major Indian indices by a huge margin. So, a good number of retail investors follow her portfolio and keep track of her investment moves. For such investors, there is a piece of the latest stock market update. The Chennai-based value investor has picked up a stake in Repco Home Finance Ltd during Q4FY24. In the shareholding pattern of the small-cap company for the January to March 2024 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of public shareholders. After the outbreak of this stock market news, Repco Home Finance shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals.

Repco Home Finance share price today opened upside at ₹539.95 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹543 apiece within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock touched a new 52-week high of ₹543 apiece. However, this Dolly Khanna's latest buy witnessed profit-booking at higher levels soon retraced from its new 52-week high and touched its intraday low of ₹517 per share.

Dolly Khanna's latest portfolio As mentioned above, Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Repco Home Finance Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. In the shareholding pattern of Repco Home Finance Ltd for Q4FY24, Dolly Khanna owns 6,93,507 shares, which is 1.11 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. In the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name was not mentioned. This means Dolly Khanna bought a fresh stake in the company during the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

Repco Home Finance share price history As mentioned above, this Dolly Khanna stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In one month, this Dolly Khanna share has delivered to the tune of 17 percent return to its positional shareholders. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen over 25 percent whereas, in the last six months, this small-cap stock has shot up over 35 percent. In one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from 190 to ₹543 apiece level, logging around 175 percent rise in this period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

