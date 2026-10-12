Dolly Khanna portfolio: 70% rise in 6 months! Ace investor buys stake in petrochemical stock in Q2 | Should you buy?

Dolly Khanna portfolio 2026: The Chennai-based ace investor is known for finding lesser-known small-cap stocks that tend to deliver whopping returns in a short time. That's why the ace investor's portfolio is closely followed by retail investors, because it helps them find a value pick. For such investors, there is some good news from the Dolly Khanna portfolio. The ace investor's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Rain Industries. The Chennai-based investor has bought fresh Rain Industries shares during the July to September 2026 quarter.

Dolly Khanna portfolio | Rain Industries shareholding pattern As mentioned above, ace investor Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of Rain Industries Ltd. The shareholding pattern for the September 2026 quarter indicates that Dolly Khanna owns 57,98,355 Rain Industries shares, which is 1.72% of the company's total paid-up capital.

It should be noted that Dolly Khanna's name was not in the list of individual shareholders of the company's shareholding pattern for the June 2026 quarter. This means she has bought fresh Rain Industries shares during Q2FY27. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether she bought the entire stock in one shot or bought Rain Industries shares in a calibrated manner. It is also difficult to find the price at which she accumulated Rain Industries shares.

Rain Industries share price target The newly added stock in Dolly Khanna's portfolio has remained a moneymaker for its shareholders in 2026. In YTD terms, Rain Industries' share price has rallied 45%, while over the last six months it has risen by over 70%.

According to experts, this rally in Rain Industries' share price can be attributed to three factors: earnings growth, improved margins in the carbon products business, and re-rating of the stock. They said that Rain Industries shares are still looking bullish on the technical chart and it may touch ₹236 in the near-term.

Rain Industries shares | Is this a stock to buy today? Highlighting the fundamentals of Rain Industries shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Rain Industries' share price is skyrocketing due to the expectations of strong earnings after the better-than-expected Q1 results 2026. In the June 2026 quarter, the company's profit and EBITDA grew faster than revenue. This means the company is improving on the profitability front, and the market is expecting the same in Q2 results 2026.”

Gorakshkar said that the improvement in Rain Industries' profitability is due to rising demand for the company's carbon products, which cater to the cement, super speciality chemicals, and advanced materials like resins sectors. This has led to a re-rating of Rain Industries' shares, and the rally is expected to continue, despite soaring crude oil prices raising the company's input costs.

What does the technical chart suggest about the Rain Industries shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “Rain Industries shares are looking bullish on the technical chart, which signals continuation of the rally. So, existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹208 for the upside target of ₹236.”

“Fresh investors may also buy the stock at the current market price, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹198 and keep on accumulating on every big dip for the upside target of ₹236,” Ojha said.