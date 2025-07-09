Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor books profit in THIS BSE 500 stock in Q1FY26; do you own?

Ace investor Dolly Khanna booked some profits in BSE 500 stock Chennai Petroleum Corporation during the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), amid market recovery and the stock’s relatively strong performance during the quarter.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation's share price climbed nearly 11 per cent in the June quarter, compared to an 8 per cent rise in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock According to the shareholding pattern data available on the BSE for Q1FY26, Dolly Khanna’s name no longer appears among the key shareholders of Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

In comparison, she held 16,18,520 shares—equivalent to a 1.09 per cent stake—in the company at the end of Q4FY25.

This suggests she may have booked profits during the June quarter. However, the exact quantity of shares Khanna sold in the quarter remains unclear.

According to exchange rules, companies are not required to disclose the names of shareholders whose holdings are below 1 per cent of total voting rights. So, it is possible that Khanna still holds some shares of the company, but her holdings are below the 1 per cent threshold.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price trend On Wednesday, July 9, Chennai Petroleum's share price fell by nearly a per cent in intraday trade, and the company appears set to extend losses to the third consecutive session.

However, on a monthly scale, the stock is still up by nearly 8 per cent in July so far, eyeing to extend gains to the third consecutive month.

Year-to-date, the stock has jumped nearly 16 per cent, compared to a 7 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

The stock recently hit a 52-week low of ₹433.20 on March 3 this year, whereas it hit a 52-week high of ₹1,274 almost a year back on July 16.

