Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace stock market investor is known for investing in low-priced stocks that tends to beat key benchmark indices by huge margin. A glaring example of it is Ajanta Soya shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. As per Ajanta Soya's bulk deal information available on BSE website, Dolly Khanna has bought 1,40,000 company shares paying ₹147.72 per share.

Details of Dolly Khanna, Ajanta Soya deal

According to Ajanta Soya's latest bulk deal information shared by BSE, Dolly Khanna bought 1,40,000 Ajanta Soya shares at ₹147.72 apiece. That means, Chennai-based marquee investor has invested ₹2,06,80,800 ( ₹147.72 x 140000) in the company through this bulk deal. The deal was executed on 22nd November 2021, informs BSE.

Apart from BSE, some other marquee investors have also bought stake in the company via bulk deal. On 28th June 2021 and 30th June 2021, Arun Kumar Jain bought 93,257 and 93,382 shares respectively. For the bulk deal executed on 28th June 2021, Arun Jain paid ₹117.05 per share whereas for the bulk deal executed on 30th June 2021, he paid ₹117.92 for one share.

On 10th August 2021, MK Garg and Company bought 1,24,000 Ajanta Soya shares through bulk deal. In this deal, MK Garg and Company paid ₹15.47 for one share of the company.

Ajanta Soya share price history

Ajanta Soya shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. This Dolly Khanna share price has risen from around ₹60 to ₹153.15 per share levels in year-to-date time, yielding around 155 per cent in 2021. In last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 225 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given 375 per cent return.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

