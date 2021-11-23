Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this multibagger stock

Ajanta Soya shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. This Dolly Khanna share price has risen from around ₹60 to ₹153.15 per share levels in year-to-date time, yielding around 155 per cent in 2021. In last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 225 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given 375 per cent return.