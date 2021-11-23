Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this multibagger stock

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this multibagger stock

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ajanta Soya shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market.
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: According to Ajanta Soya's latest bulk deal information shared by BSE, Dolly Khanna bought 1,40,000 Ajanta Soya shares paying 147.72 apiece

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace stock market investor is known for investing in low-priced stocks that tends to beat key benchmark indices by huge margin. A glaring example of it is Ajanta Soya shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. As per Ajanta Soya's bulk deal information available on BSE website, Dolly Khanna has bought 1,40,000 company shares paying 147.72 per share.

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace stock market investor is known for investing in low-priced stocks that tends to beat key benchmark indices by huge margin. A glaring example of it is Ajanta Soya shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. As per Ajanta Soya's bulk deal information available on BSE website, Dolly Khanna has bought 1,40,000 company shares paying 147.72 per share.

Details of Dolly Khanna, Ajanta Soya deal

Details of Dolly Khanna, Ajanta Soya deal

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to Ajanta Soya's latest bulk deal information shared by BSE, Dolly Khanna bought 1,40,000 Ajanta Soya shares at 147.72 apiece. That means, Chennai-based marquee investor has invested 2,06,80,800 ( 147.72 x 140000) in the company through this bulk deal. The deal was executed on 22nd November 2021, informs BSE.

Apart from BSE, some other marquee investors have also bought stake in the company via bulk deal. On 28th June 2021 and 30th June 2021, Arun Kumar Jain bought 93,257 and 93,382 shares respectively. For the bulk deal executed on 28th June 2021, Arun Jain paid 117.05 per share whereas for the bulk deal executed on 30th June 2021, he paid 117.92 for one share.

On 10th August 2021, MK Garg and Company bought 1,24,000 Ajanta Soya shares through bulk deal. In this deal, MK Garg and Company paid 15.47 for one share of the company.

Ajanta Soya share price history

Ajanta Soya shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. This Dolly Khanna share price has risen from around 60 to 153.15 per share levels in year-to-date time, yielding around 155 per cent in 2021. In last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 225 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given 375 per cent return.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Paytm IPO has scarred Mobikwik's unlisted shares

What is holding back private capex in India?

Is your debt fund loading up on floating rate bonds?

The shadow of Rana Kapoor over the Dish TV-Yes Bank tussle

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!