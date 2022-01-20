Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this multibagger stock

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for investing in low-priced lesser known quality stocks that tends to beat key benchmark return by long margin with the passé of time. Therefore, retail investors scan her stock portfolio very closely for value picks. For such Dolly Khanna followers, there is a piece of good news for them. The marquee investor has added Indo Tech Transformers in her portfolio in Q3FY22. As per the Indo Tech Transformers shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna name appears in the list of individual shareholders of the multibagger stock that has delivered around 125 per cent return in last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Indo Tech Transformers shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,22,284 shares, which is 1.15 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. However, if we go by the company's shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna name was missing from the list of individual shareholders. so, it is obvious that ace investor bought these 1.15 per cent stake in the multibagger stock during Q3 FY2021-22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indo Tech Transformers share price history

It should be noted that Indo Tech Transformers shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on 19th January 2021 despite weakness in Indian stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

