Dolly Khanna portfolio stock: Pondy Oxides and Chemicals' share price hit a 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹1,008.30 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, October 21. It was the second consecutive session of sharp losses for the stock, which plunged by 5 per cent in the previous session.

According to Pondy Oxides and Chemicals' latest shareholding pattern data on BSE, prominent Indian stock market investor Dolly Khanna reduced her stake in the company that produces lead, lead alloys and plastic additives.

The Chennai-based famed investor is known for her knack for selecting lesser-known small-cap stocks that yield superior returns. This attracts many retail investors to monitor her portfolio closely. They track the ace investor's portfolio by analysing the latest shareholding patterns of Dolly Khanna's portfolio companies.

Dolly Khanna shareholding According to Pondy Oxides and Chemicals' shareholding pattern for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25), Dolly Khanna held 1,46,297 company shares, equivalent to a 1.12 per cent stake.

However, data for the quarter ending August 2, 2024, shows that Khanna had 1,70,974 shares, or 1.31 per cent, in the company. This means Khanna trimmed her stake in the company by about 24,677 shares.

Notably, Dolly Khanna's name was not included in the company's shareholding pattern data for the June quarter of the current fiscal year.

Therefore, comparing the shareholding data quarter-on-quarter, Khanna's name was absent from the company's shareholding pattern for the June quarter but appeared in the September quarter, indicating an increase in her stake on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

However, during the September quarter, Khanna's stake declined from about 1.31 per cent on August 2 to 1.12 per cent by the end of the quarter, showing a reduction in her holdings during that quarter.

In the March quarter of the last financial year, Khanna held 1,53,832 shares, equivalent to a 1.32 per cent stake in the company.

According to the exchange rule, a listed company must disclose the names of all shareholders who own one per cent or more of the company's shares. However, if the stake is less than one per cent, the names of shareholders are not required to be disclosed.

This means Khanna might have had some company shares at the end of Q1FY25, but her stake was below one per cent of the company's total paid-up capital.

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals share price trend The small-cap stock has given multi-bagger returns of about 351 per cent over the last year. Shares of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals hit their 52-week high of ₹1,191.03 on September 5 this year and their 52-week low of ₹196.50 on December 27 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since June this year. In October so far, the stock has gained over 3 per cent.

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals news On October 16, Pondy Oxides reported a 45.93 per cent year-over-year increase in its topline, while profits soared by an impressive 168.25 per cent. The company saw a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 8.54 per cent quarter-over-quarter and 12.79 per cent year-over-year. This efficiency in cost management has contributed to the overall profit surge.

The company's board and shareholders approved the share split of existing equity shares from one equity share with a face value of ₹10 per share into two equity shares with a face value of ₹5 per share, with a record date of October 16, 2024.

Moreover, the company's board approved raising funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹250 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.

