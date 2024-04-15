Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor picks stake in multibagger stock Som Distilleries during Q4FY24
Dolly Khanna portfolio: The Chennai-based ace investor's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of the company
Dolly Khanna portfolio: The Chennia-based ace investor Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. As per the company's shareholding pattern for the January to March 2024 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns a 1.14 percent stake in the company that has delivered over 90 percent return to its shareholders in one year time. In the last five years, this multibagger Dolly Khanna's latest portfolio entrant has given more than 275 percent return to its shareholders.
