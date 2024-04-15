Dolly Khanna portfolio: The Chennia-based ace investor Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. As per the company's shareholding pattern for the January to March 2024 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns a 1.14 percent stake in the company that has delivered over 90 percent return to its shareholders in one year time. In the last five years, this multibagger Dolly Khanna's latest portfolio entrant has given more than 275 percent return to its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna's latest portfolio news As mentioned above, Dolly Khanna owns 8,89,429 Som Distilleries shares, which is 1.14 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name didn't appear, which means the Chennai-based ace investor picked fresh shares of the multibagger stock in the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

However, it is difficult to ascertain whether Dolly Khanna bought all these shares during the January to March 2024 quarter or she owned some shares of the company in the October to December 2023 quarter but the shareholding was below one percent due to which her name didn't figure in the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the exchange rule, a listed company has to mention the names of every shareholder, who owns one percent or more stake in the company. However, the company is not bound to mention details regarding the buying and selling of stocks.

Som Distilleries share price history After climbing to the lifetime high of ₹390 apiece on NSE in October 2023, Som Distilleries share price remained under base-building mode till mid-March 2024. This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock bottomed out at ₹220 apiece level and since then it has remained an ideal buy-on-dips stock for investors. In one month, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 25 percent whereas in YTD time it has given a mere 5 percent return. In the last six months, this stock has generated zero return whereas in one year, it has risen from nearly 155.50 to ₹302 apiece level, logging over 90 percent rise in this time frame. In the last five years, this multibagger Dolly Khanna stock has surged from around ₹80.50 to ₹302 apiece, locking a nearly 275 percent rise in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

