Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during Q2FY26

Dolly Khanna's portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna increased her stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during Q2 FY26. Dolly Khanna held 46,32,440 shares, equivalent to 2.19% of the total voting rights, of Coffee Day Enterprises as of the end of Q2FY26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated9 Oct 2025, 03:12 PM IST
Dolly Khanna raised her stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during Q2FY26.
Dolly Khanna raised her stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during Q2FY26.(Agencies)

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna raised her stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

According to the shareholding pattern data on the BSE, Dolly Khanna held 46,32,440 shares, equivalent to 2.19% of the total voting rights, of Coffee Day Enterprises as of the end of Q2FY26.

Khanna's stake in the company increased by 13,54,000 shares last quarter as she held 32,78,440 shares, or a 1.55% stake, of Coffee Day Enterprises by the end of Q1FY26.

Dolly Khanna is well-known for her successful stock picks in the mid and small-cap segments in the Indian stock market.

On the other hand, NLS Mauritius LLC, a Mauritius-based institutional investor, reduced its stake in the company during the last quarter.

NLS Mauritius LLC held 1,00,61,189 shares, or a 4.76% stake in Coffee Day Enterprises in Q2FY26, compared with 1,43,03,535 shares, or a 6.77% stake in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, Coffee Day Enterprises' share price surged 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of 42.81 during the session on Thursday, October 9.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price

The small-cap stock has surged by 80 per cent this year so far, hitting a 52-week high of 51.49 on September 1 after hitting a 52-week low of 21.38 on February 24 this year.

After hitting a 52-week high on September 1, the stock witnessed strong profit booking and fell by over 16 per cent last month. However, in October so far, the stock has gained 2 per cent.

During the September quarter, when Dolly Khanna raised her stake in the company, the small-cap stock rose by 12 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
