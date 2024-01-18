Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in textile stock Deepak Spinners in Q3
Dolly Khanna raised her stake in Deepak Spinners Ltd in the October to December 2023 quarter by adding 13,000 more company shares to her portfolio
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Amid Q3 results season, retail investors and stock market observers are busy scanning the portfolio of ace investors. A retail investor scans the portfolio of ace investors because it gives them an idea about the direction in which the smart money has flown in the recently ended quarter. This also helps them understand the portfolio stocks on which, an ace investor is bullish, bearish, or neutral.
