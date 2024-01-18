Dolly Khanna portfolio: Amid Q3 results season, retail investors and stock market observers are busy scanning the portfolio of ace investors. A retail investor scans the portfolio of ace investors because it gives them an idea about the direction in which the smart money has flown in the recently ended quarter. This also helps them understand the portfolio stocks on which, an ace investor is bullish, bearish, or neutral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna shareholding For such retail investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has raised a stake in Deepak Spinners during the October to December 2023 quarter. During Q3FY24, Dolly Khanna raised her stake in Deepak Spinners Ltd from 1.65 per cent to 1.83 per cent. As per the shareholding pattern of Deepak Spinners Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,31,743 Deepak Spinners shares, which is 1.83 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

However, as per the shareholding pattern of the company for the July to September 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,18,743 Deepak Spinners shares, which was 1.65 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This means Dolly Khanna raised her shareholding in this textile stock by adding 13,000 shares of the company.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Dolly Khanna added all these 13,000 Deepak Spinners shares at one point in time or if she added these shares in a calibrated manner. As per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share the names of all individual shareholders who own one per cent or more stake in the company but they don't need to share details of buying and selling of stocks. But, this is for sure that Dolly Khanna raised her stake in the textile company by buying 13,000 fresh shares of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 31st August 20223, Deepak Spinners share price ended at ₹246.85 per share level, and on 29th December 2023, it ended at ₹251.75 per share level. So, the textile stock remained flat throughout the Q3FY24 quarter but Dolly Khanna stuck with her conviction and added 13,000 more shares of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!