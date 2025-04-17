Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in THESE two small-cap stocks in Q4. Do you own?

Dolly Khanna Portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna's portfolio is closely watched by market participants, who track her investments for potential winning stock picks.

The latest shareholding pattern released by two small-cap companies – Som Distilleries & Breweries and Stove Kraft – showed that Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in both of them during the recently concluded March 2025 quarter.

While Som Distilleries & Breweries has been a multibagger stock, Stove Kraft shares have significantly outperformed the BSE Sensex in the last one year.

Dolly Khanna adds 1% stake in Som Distilleries According to the March quarter shareholding filed by brewery stock Som Distilleries, Dolly Khanna's stake in the company soared by over 100 basis points (bps).

The ace investor bought 21,95,914 Som Distilleries & Breweries shares, taking her stake in the company from 1.39% in the December 2024 quarter to 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter.

Som Distilleries share price rallied 3.4% in the early morning trade on Thursday, April 17, following Dolly Khanna's stake increase. The stock is been a consistent performer, delivering solid returns to investors over the years. While the small-cap stock is up 6% in the last one year, it has rallied 109% in the past two years and 764% in the past five years.

Dolly Khanna buys 77,000 shares of Stove Kraft Stove Kraft's March quarter shareholding pattern showed that Dolly Khanna picked 77,284 shares of the small-cap stock, raising her stake by 24 bps.

Khanna held 4,31,825 shares, representing a 1.31% stake, of Stove Kraft in the March 2025 quarter as against 3,54,541 shares or a 1.07% stake held at the end of the December 2024 quarter.

Stove Kraft share price has been phenomenal in the past one year, with the stock rising 57.25% as against a 6% jump in the BSE Sensex. In the last two years, the stock is up 76% while it has gained just 2% on a three-year basis.

In trade today, Stove Kraft share price was trading flat with a negative bias at ₹675.00, down 0.82% around 9.55 am.

According to Trendlyne data, Dolly Khanna's portfolio holds 17 stocks with a net worth of over ₹487.8 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.