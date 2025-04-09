Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in THIS multibagger small-cap stock. Do you own?

Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks: Ace investor Dolly Khanna increased her stake in the multibagger small-cap stock Prakash Industries during the recently concluded March quarter.

According to the latest shareholding pattern by the company, Dolly Khanna held 37,13,174 shares of Prakash Industries, representing a 2.07% stake, as of the March 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, she owned 22,95,178 shares or a 1.28% stake at the end of the December 2024 quarter, thereby raising her stake by 79 basis points.

Apart from Dolly Khanna, Prakash Industries is also part of Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's stock portfolio. He held 25,00,000 shares or 1.40% stake in the company as of March 31, 2025, the same as at the end of the December quarter.

Dolly Khanna's name appeared in the company's shareholding for the first time in September 2023, and since then, it has grown steadily, now rising to above 2% for the first time.

As per Trendlyne data, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 18 stocks with a net worth of over ₹351.4 crore.

Prakash Industries' multibagger returns Despite the news of a stake increase by Khanna, Prakash Industries shares ended the session on Wednesday, April 9, with mild cuts. The stock settled at ₹160.50 on the BSE, down 1.32%.

Yet, despite the recent turbulence in its share price, Prakash Industries shares have delivered multibagger gains over the longer period of two and five years.

BSE data shows that the small-cap iron and steel company has surged 205% in the last two years and 559% in the last five years, outpacing the benchmark index Sensex, which has risen 23% and 137%, respectively, during these periods.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Prakash Industries shares are up 1% even as the stock market has faced a heavy sell-off.