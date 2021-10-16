Dolly Khanna portfolio: Nitin Spinners shares were one of the 7 stocks that Dolly Khanna added in her portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter. It seems that the Chennai-based investor is quite content with the kind of return she has got from this new portfolio stock in July to September 2021 quarter. Probably, the robust returns delivered by Nitin Spinners shares have boosted her conviction and prompted her to buy more shares of the company. As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners, ace investor has raised her stake in the company from 1.24 per cent in June 2021 quarter to 1.64 per cent in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Nitin Spinners

According to Nitin Spinners shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 9,23,373 shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company whereas she held 6,95,095 shares or 1.24 per cent stake in the company in June 2021 quarter. That means Dolly Khanna bought 2,28,278 fresh shares or 0.40 per cent stake in the company during July to September 2021 quarter. However, it can't be ascertained whether she bought all these shares in one shot or she added these shares in a calibrated manner during Q2FY22.

Nitin Spinners share price history

Nitin Spinners shares have risen from ₹146.25 apiece to ₹212.30 per share levels in July to September 2021 quarter, yielding around 45 per cent to its shareholders in this period. This is one of the multibagger stocks in India in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has given 205 per cent return while in last one year; it gave around 440 per cent return to its shareholders. Probably, Dolly Khanna is expecting stellar return from this counter to continue further.

