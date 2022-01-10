Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in her portfolio stock Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for October to December 2021 quarter, ace investor has raised her stake in the company from 1.19 per cent to 1.44 per cent. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it delivered around 145 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

According to shareholding pattern of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 2,56,792 shares or 1.44 per cent stake in the company. But, in September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna held 2,12,639 shares of the company, which was 1.19 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. So, in October to December 2021 quarter, Chennai-based investor bought 44,153 fresh shares. However, it can't be ascertained whether she bought all these shares in one bulk deal or in a calibrated manner.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd share price history

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it surged from ₹534 to ₹1330 per share levels in last one year, yielding around 145 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 6 months, this dolly Khanna share has delivered stellar 75 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in the last one month it has given around 50 per cent return to its investors.

However, stock market experts are still bullish on the counter as they see more gain in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock.

Advising positional investors to buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The Dolly Khanna stock looks bullish non chart pattern. One can buy and hold the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹1235 levels. It may go up to ₹1450 in next one month."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.