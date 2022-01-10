Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in this multibagger stock

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it surged from ₹534 to ₹1330 per share levels in last one year, yielding around 145 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 6 months, this dolly Khanna share has delivered stellar 75 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in the last one month it has given around 50 per cent return to its investors.