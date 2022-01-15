Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in this multibagger stock

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor has continued with her bullish conviction on Rama Phosphates shares. The marquee investor has raised her shareholding on the company from 1.89 per cent to 2.29 per cent during October to December 2021 quarter. In fact, the investor has been raising her stake in the company ever since she added this stock in June 2021 in her portfolio. In last one year, this Dolly Khanna share has emerged one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as the mid-cap stock has given around 275 per cent return in this time horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor has continued with her bullish conviction on Rama Phosphates shares. The marquee investor has raised her shareholding on the company from 1.89 per cent to 2.29 per cent during October to December 2021 quarter. In fact, the investor has been raising her stake in the company ever since she added this stock in June 2021 in her portfolio. In last one year, this Dolly Khanna share has emerged one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as the mid-cap stock has given around 275 per cent return in this time horizon.

According to the Rama Phosphates shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 4,04,947 Rama Phosphates shares, which is 2.29 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY22, Dolly Khanna was holding 3,34,596 shares or 1.89 per cent stake in the company during Q3 FY2021-22 period. So, during October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna bought 70,351 shares or 0.40 per cent equity in the company. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to the Rama Phosphates shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 4,04,947 Rama Phosphates shares, which is 2.29 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY22, Dolly Khanna was holding 3,34,596 shares or 1.89 per cent stake in the company during Q3 FY2021-22 period. So, during October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna bought 70,351 shares or 0.40 per cent equity in the company. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Dolly Khanna's name first emerged in the list of individual shareholders of the company in June 2021 quarter when the company shares its shareholding pattern with the Indian exchanges. She was holding around 1.8 per cent stake in the company in June 2021 quarter that went on to go upward in September 22021 quarter at 1.89 per cent. Now, in December 2021 quarter, she has further raised her stake in the company that reflects that her bullish conviction in regard to Rama Phosphates shares have gone from strong to stronger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has delivered more than 7 per cent return to its shareholders whereas it has given more than 10 per cent return in last 6 months. In last one year, Rama Phosphates share price has risen from ₹93.30 to ₹348.10, logging around 275 per cent rise in this time horizon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}