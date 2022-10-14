Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor trims stake in beaten down agro stock

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shares of Aries Agro are one of the beaten down stock on Dalal Street. This agro stock has remained under sell-off heat throughout the year delivering zero YTD return for its positional investors. Such performance by this agriculture stock is astonishing for market observers because it belongs to the portfolio of Dolly Khanna who has a knack of betting on those stocks that tends to generate alpha return over the passé of time. In fact, Dolly Khanna has also booked partial profit in Aries Agro stock. In Q2FY23, ace investor has trimmed her stake in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.10 per cent.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Aries Agro

According to Aries Agro shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,43,502 Aries Agro shares, which is 1.10 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter, Chennai-based investor was holding 1,62,558 shares or 1.25 per cent stake in the company. This means, Dolly Khanna has offloaded her shareholding in the company by selling out 19,056 or 0.15 per cent stake in the company.

However, it would be difficult to establish whether Dolly Khanna sold out these shares in one shot or she offloaded her shares in a calibrated manner. As per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share names of those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more paid up equity capital of the company. However, it is not mandatory for them to share buying and selling of stocks. Hence, they share net shareholding of individual shareholders at the end of quarter.

 

Aries Agro share price history

As told earlier, Aries Agro shares have remained under the sell off pressure for more than a year. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Aries Agro share price has dipped from around 160 to 138 apiece levels, giving around 15 per cent loss to its shareholders. In last one year, this agro stock has tumbled from 150 to 138 apiece levels, giving near 9 per cent loss to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this Doll Khanna shares' price has nosedived from around 250 to 138 per share levels, giving near 45 per cent loss to its positional shareholders.

