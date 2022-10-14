Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor trims stake in beaten down agro stock

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Shares of Aries Agro are one of the beaten down stock on Dalal Street. This agro stock has remained under sell-off heat throughout the year delivering zero YTD return for its positional investors. Such performance by this agriculture stock is astonishing for market observers because it belongs to the portfolio of Dolly Khanna who has a knack of betting on those stocks that tends to generate alpha return over the passé of time. In fact, Dolly Khanna has also booked partial profit in Aries Agro stock. In Q2FY23, ace investor has trimmed her stake in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.10 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}