Dolly Khanna portfolio: After the end of Q2FY22, retail investors are busy scanning portfolio stocks of ace investors. Beginning of a new quarter is not just month of company result announcement but of corporate shareholding too. So, reviewing marquee investors' portfolio helps investors know the direction in which smart money is moving. For such investors, there is piece of news as Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna has trimmed her stake in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers.

The development came to the public notice after the company's shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter was made available on the BSE website. As per the latest shareholding pattern of the chemical and fertilizer company, Dolly Khanna holding in the company is now 1.43 per cent, which was at 1.50 per cent in June 2021 quarter. In June 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna was holding 17,78,610 shares of the company, which is now at 16,88,896 shares only. It means Dolly Khanna sold out 89,714 shares during July to September 2021 quarter.

The Chennai-based ace investor had cut down her stake in the company in June 2021 quarter as well. In April to June 2021 quarter, she sold out 2.44 lakh company shares bringing down her stake in the company from 1.71 per cent to 1.50 per cent.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers entered Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in January to March 2021 quarter as marquee investor bought 20,22,610 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company in Q4FY21.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers share price history

As per this Dolly Khanna share price history, the chemical stock gave sharp upside moves from January to February 2021. But, after than it remained under sell off pressure till mid April 2021. Then for next one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock once again became bull's favourite. However, after closing at this year's high of ₹95.90 apiece on NSE on 14th May 2021, the stock once again started to fall and made its two months closing low of ₹64.45 apiece in last week of August 2021. For the last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has remained sideways.

