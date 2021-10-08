Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor trims stake in this chemical stock

As per this Dolly Khanna share price history, the chemical stock gave sharp upside moves from January to February 2021. But, after than it remained under sell off pressure till mid April 2021. Then for next one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock once again became bull's favourite. However, after closing at this year's high of ₹95.90 apiece on NSE on 14th May 2021, the stock once again started to fall and made its two months closing low of ₹64.45 apiece in last week of August 2021. For the last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has remained sideways.

