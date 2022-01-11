Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based investor is known for investing in lesser known low-priced stocks that tend to beat key benchmark return over the time. However, Rain Industries stocks are among the stocks that have given alpha return to its shareholders, but it hasn't given that kind of return that most of the Dolly Khanna shares deliver last year. But, Ventura Securities believes that the time has come when the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock may start giving whopping return to its shareholders.

According to Ventura Securities research report, Rail Industries share price is close to its 52-week high and it may breach this high and make new high at around ₹350 as super trend of this Dolly Khanna portfolio share is highly positive.

Highlighting the technical chart pattern positives, Ventura Securities says, "The stock price started its down fall at ₹129 (January 2020) & made a low of ₹44.90(March 2020). This followed value buying and the stock started trading above averages & made a high of around ₹273 apiece levels in August 2021."

"Super trend of this Dolly Khanna stock is in positive mode and the stock never breached 52-week average after 20th August 2021. Recently the stock gave range breakouts above previous 8 weeks highs & made a high of ₹244.70 accompanied by supportive volumes," Ventura Securities report added.

On its suggestion to positional investors in regard to Rain Industries shares, Ventura Securities research report says, "One can initiate buying in ₹222 to ₹231 range and add more on dips at ₹215 and ₹204 to ₹209 per share range. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹198 and book profit around ₹350 per share levels."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Rain Industries

As per Rain Industries shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 38,63,925 shares, which is 1.15 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the chemical company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.