Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor raises stake in THIS multibagger stock. Do you own?

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers share price jumped over 8% to hit a 52-week high on Monday, driven by robust trading volumes. Mangalore Chemicals shares surged as much as 8.48% to a fresh high of ₹310.00 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers shares was supported by heavy trading volumes, with around 12 lakhs shares changing hands on stock exchanges on 21 July 2025, significantly higher than its one-week average trading volumes of 3 lakh equity shares.

Meanwhile, ace investor Dolly Khanna increased her stake in the fertilizer company Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers during the quarter ending June 2025, the latest shareholding pattern of the company shows.

Dolly Khanna purchased 13,64,393 shares, equivalent to a 1.15% stake of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, during the April-June quarter. Her total shareholding in the company increased to 3.33% at the end of June 2025, as per the shareholding pattern.

Prior to this, Khanna held 25,87,360 Mangalore Chemicals shares, or 2.18% stake, in the company at the end of March 2025.

Promoter shareholding in the Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers at the end of June quarter was 60.63%, while public shareholding was 39.37%.

Technical Outlook Mangalore Chemicals share price has broken out of a 30-day-long base around the ₹285 level, supported by a noticeable rise in volumes — an early sign of renewed momentum, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The volume pattern during the base was dry, indicating limited retail activity, but showed clear institutional accumulation at the start of the rally. This breakout sets the stage for a fresh upmove, with the next target zone seen between ₹325 and ₹350. With price structure turning bullish and volumes validating the move, Mangalore Chemicals stock looks poised for a continued upside in the near term,” Jain said.

Mangalore Chemicals Share Price Performance Mangalore Chemicals share price rallied 13% in one month and has jumped 54% in three months. The small-cap stock gas surged 91% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 150% in one year. Over the past five year period, Mangalore Chemicals shares have skyrocketed by 775%.

At 1:25 PM, Mangalore Chemicals share price was trading 7.61% higher at ₹307.50 apiece on the BSE.