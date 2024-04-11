Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennia-based investor buys stake in small-cap stock despite 100% rally in one year
Dolly Khanna portfolio: The Chennai-based ace investor's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of the small-cap company
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based Indian stock market investor Dolly Khanna is known for investing in lesser-known small-cap stocks that tend to outperform the majority of the share market indices. That's why a good number of retail investors and market observers follow ace investor Dolly Khanna's portfolio. They follow the ace investors' portfolio by scanning the latest shareholding pattern of the Dolly Khanna portfolio companies. For such retail investors and stock market enthusiasts, there is a piece of stock market news. The Chennai-based investor has added Selan Exploration Technology shares to her portfolio. As per the shareholding pattern of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd for January to March 2024, Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company.
