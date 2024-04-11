Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based Indian stock market investor Dolly Khanna is known for investing in lesser-known small-cap stocks that tend to outperform the majority of the share market indices. That's why a good number of retail investors and market observers follow ace investor Dolly Khanna's portfolio. They follow the ace investors' portfolio by scanning the latest shareholding pattern of the Dolly Khanna portfolio companies. For such retail investors and stock market enthusiasts, there is a piece of stock market news. The Chennai-based investor has added Selan Exploration Technology shares to her portfolio. As per the shareholding pattern of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd for January to March 2024, Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company.

Dolly Khanna shareholding

According to the shareholding pattern of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd for Q4FY24, Dolly Khanna is shown holding 1,56,594 company shares or 1.03 percent stake in the company. In the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, Dolly Khanna's name was not there in the list. This means the Chennia-based ace investor bought fresh shares in the company during the January to March 2024 quarter. However, it is difficult to ascertain whether she bought all these shares in an upfront one-time payment or she accumulated this 1.03 percent stake in the company with time.

As per the exchange rule, a listed company must share the names of all shareholders who own one percent or more stake in the company. However, the rule doesn't bind listed companies to divulge details of the buying and selling of stocks by these shareholders. So, it is possible that Dolly Khanna owned a stake in the company after the end of Q3FY24 but her shareholding was below one percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

During the January to March 2024 period, she bought some more shares that lifted her shareholding in the company above one percent and her name appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. However, it is also a possibility that Dolly Khanna bought all these shares during Q4FY24 either in one shot or in a calibrated manner. But, one thing is definite from the shareholding pattern of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd, Dolly Khanna bought fresh shares of the company in the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

Selan Exploration Technology share price history

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. In this period, Selan Exploration Technology share price has ascended from nearly 266 to ₹630 per share level on the NSE, almost doubling shareholders' money in this time. This newly listed Dolly Khanna portfolio share has delivered a 30 percent return in the last six months whereas in the YTD time, this multibagger stock has ascended to the tune of 7 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

