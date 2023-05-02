During today's closing session, Control Print, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹948.87 Cr. With over three decades of operating expertise, Control Print is a leader in the Indian coding and marking market. The company is a top maker of coding and marking equipment.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per equity shares (50% of face value of Rs. 10.00 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). In addition to the final dividend, the Company had declared and paid interim dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per share, i.e total dividend would be Rs. 9.00/- per share for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend, if approved by the Members will be paid after July 31, 2023," said Control Print in a stock exchange filing while declaring its Q4 earnings.

The company has reported a net income of Rs.90.17 crores during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 up by 15.25% YoY as compared to Rs.78.24 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022. During Q4FY23, the company reported a net profit of ₹16.01 Cr, up by 30.22% YoY from ₹12.29 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas the EPS of Control Print stood at ₹9.80 during the quarter under review, up by 0.15% YoY from ₹7.53 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Control Print closed today on the BSE at ₹581.00 apiece level, up by 0.83% from the previous close of ₹576.20. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹589.95 on (26/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹376.00 on (28/12/2022). During the quarter ended March 2023 or Q4FY23, ace investor Dolly Khanna held 1,70,207 shares or 1.04% stake in the company.

