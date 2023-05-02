Dolly Khanna portfolio: Control Print reports 30% YoY Q4 PAT growth, 5 per share dividend declared

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5.00/- per equity shares (50% of face value of Rs. 10.00 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). In addition to the final dividend, the Company had declared and paid interim dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per share, i.e total dividend would be Rs. 9.00/- per share for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend, if approved by the Members will be paid after July 31, 2023," said Control Print in a stock exchange filing while declaring its Q4 earnings.