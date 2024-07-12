Dolly Khanna portfolio: Dolly Khanna buys a stake in THIS multibagger smallcap stock in Q1 that has surged over 200% YTD

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Famed Indian stock market investor Dolly Khanna had a stake of about 1.03 per cent in small-cap stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure at the end of Q1FY25, according to the company's latest shareholding pattern data on BSE.

The Chennai-based investor is renowned for her knack for selecting lesser-known small-cap stocks that yield superior returns. This attracts many retail investors to closely monitor her portfolio. They track the ace investor's portfolio by analyzing the latest shareholding patterns of Dolly Khanna's portfolio companies.

The June-quarter shareholding pattern data of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure reveals that Khanna held a stake in the company last quarter.

Tinna Rubber is a diversified company that deals in rubberized asphalt and recycled rubber material.

Dolly Khanna shareholding According to Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure's shareholding pattern for Q1FY25, Khanna held 1,76,289 company shares or a 1.03 per cent stake.

Dolly Khanna's name was not included in the company's shareholding pattern for the January to March quarter of the last fiscal year. This means the eminent investor bought fresh shares in the company during the first quarter of the current financial year.

However, this data alone cannot prove whether she bought all these shares of the company for the first time. Also, it cannot be said she bought them in an upfront one-time payment or accumulated them gradually.

This is because of the exchange rule. The rule says a listed company must share the names of all shareholders who own one percent or more stake in the company. However, if the stake is less than a per cent, the names of shareholders are not required to be disclosed.

This means Khanna might have had some shares of the company at the end of Q4FY24, but her stake was below one per cent of the company's total paid-up capital.

So, there are two possibilities- one, Khanna already had a stake in the company, which was below one per cent, so it was not revealed in the company's shareholding pattern earlier, and two, she bought a fresh stake in the company in Q1FY24.

In both cases, one thing is certain she bought some fresh shares of the company in Q1FY25.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure share price trend Tinna Rubber share price has seen strong gains this year so far. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained by a whopping 208 per cent.

The stock hit hits a 52-week high of ₹2,179.20 on June 28 this year and a 52-week low of ₹350 on July 13 last year.

On Friday, July 12, the stock rose over 4 per cent to the level of ₹1,823.80. At this price, the stock has surged 421 per cent from its 52-week low level.

The current market capitalisation of the stock on the BSE is about ₹3,097 crore.

