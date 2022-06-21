Dolly Khanna portfolio: Deepak Spinners shares are one of the bear-ridden Dolly Khanna shares. This BSE-listed stock has fallen 11 per cent in last one month whereas it has tumbled more than 21 per cent in 2022. However, Deepak Spinners share price today bounced back strongly and surged more than 9 per cent as the company gears for finalisation of eligible shareholders for payment of 25 per cent dividend on 22nd June 2022. This Dolly Khanna-backed company has announced a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for FY22. The Dolly Khanna share today opened with an upside gap of near ₹4.50 per share on BSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹219 per equity share.

Deepak Spinners Ltd informed BSE about dividend payment in an exchange communication citing, "Please refer to our letter dated 25th April 2022, informing you about meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday, the 10th May 2022, This is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today has recommended a dividend of ₹2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 25% (Twenty Five Percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2022. The dividend will be subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company."

As per the information available on BSE website, the Dolly Khanna-backed company has fixed record date for dividend payment on 22nd June 2022.

Deepak Spinners share price history

Deepak Spinners share price has been under sell- off heat after climbing to its 52-week high of ₹464.85 levels in August 2021. However, the bear-ridden stock gave big upside swing today and surged more than 9 per cent from its close price on Monday.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Deepak Spinners

As per shareholding pattern of Deepak Spinners for Q4FY22, Dolly Khanna owns 1,01,781 shares, which is 1.42 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.