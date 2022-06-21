Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ex-dividend stock rebounds 9% today. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 02:53 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna portfolio: The bear-ridden stock has fixed 22nd June 2022 as record date for dividend payment
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Deepak Spinners shares are one of the bear-ridden Dolly Khanna shares. This BSE-listed stock has fallen 11 per cent in last one month whereas it has tumbled more than 21 per cent in 2022. However, Deepak Spinners share price today bounced back strongly and surged more than 9 per cent as the company gears for finalisation of eligible shareholders for payment of 25 per cent dividend on 22nd June 2022. This Dolly Khanna-backed company has announced a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for FY22. The Dolly Khanna share today opened with an upside gap of near ₹4.50 per share on BSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹219 per equity share.