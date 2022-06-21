Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ex-dividend stock rebounds 9% today. Do you own?

Deepak Spinners Ltd informed BSE about dividend payment in an exchange communication citing, "Please refer to our letter dated 25th April 2022, informing you about meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday, the 10th May 2022, This is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today has recommended a dividend of ₹2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 25% (Twenty Five Percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2022. The dividend will be subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company."