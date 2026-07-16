Dolly Khanna Portfolio: Exits two stocks, trims stake in one in Q1FY27; check details

Dolly Khanna Portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna, widely followed for spotting emerging small-cap opportunities, appears to have reshuffled her portfolio during the June quarter, with the latest shareholding data indicating that she likely exited two stocks while trimming her exposure to another.

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The latest shareholding pattern shows that Khanna's stake in Rain Industries and Sharda Cropchem slipped below the 1% disclosure threshold from 1.1% each at the end of the March 2026 quarter. Since holdings below 1% are not required to be disclosed in quarterly shareholding filings, the reduction suggests that she has likely exited both companies. Meanwhile, Khanna reduced her holding in Prakash Industries to 2.1% during the June quarter from 2.3% in the preceding quarter.

Stock Performance Among the three companies, Rain Industries has emerged as the strongest performer, with its shares rallying 42% so far in 2026. Sharda Cropchem has delivered a comparatively modest gain of 6%, while Prakash Industries has risen just 1% on a year-to-date basis.

Interestingly, Khanna's investment in Rain Industries and Sharda Cropchem appears to have been relatively short-lived. Both companies were added to her portfolio during the March 2026 quarter, suggesting that she may have exited within a single quarter after the investments generated gains. In contrast, her exposure to Prakash Industries has been gradually declining over a longer period. According to Trendlyne data, Khanna has reduced her stake in the company for three consecutive quarters.

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Rain Industries Ltd. is a vertically integrated producer of carbon, cement and advanced materials. Headquartered in India, the company operates manufacturing facilities across eight countries spanning three continents.

Sharda Cropchem is engaged in the global marketing and distribution of generic crop protection products, including fungicides, herbicides and insecticides. The company's core strength lies in identifying generic molecules, obtaining regulatory approvals, and marketing formulations and active ingredients across international markets.

Prakash Industries is an integrated steel and power company headquartered in New Delhi. It operates an integrated steel plant in Chhattisgarh, where it converts coal and iron ore into finished steel products such as TMT bars, wire rods and structural steel, while also generating power to support its operations.

Dolly Khanna, a Chennai-based investor, has earned a reputation for identifying lesser-known companies that often go on to outperform the broader market. She has been investing in Indian equities since 1996, while her portfolio is managed by her husband, Rajiv Khanna. Her investment strategy has traditionally focused on sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, chemicals and sugar, where she has built a strong track record of identifying undervalued businesses.

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According to the latest corporate shareholding data, Dolly Khanna publicly holds stakes in seven stocks with a combined portfolio value of more than ₹357.0 crore. As investors closely monitor every move made by seasoned market participants, the latest changes in her portfolio are likely to remain under the spotlight in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.