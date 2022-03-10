Dolly Khanna is known for buying stocks that tends to beat benchmark return comfortably in long-term. Therefore, retail investors closely follow Dolly Khanna's portfolio for value picks. So, when the Chennai-based ace investor added Control Print shares in her portfolio in Q3FY22, market observers were bound to follow this industrial coding sector stock. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Control Print share price has appreciated near 5 per cent only, but if we look at Sensex and Nifty performance in this period, both benchmark indices have generate zero return. BSE Sensex has shed 5.75 per cent in 2022 whereas has dipped around 5.50 per cent in this period. So, this Dolly Khanna share price has generated alpha return in 2022 beating performance of both key benchmark indices.

Expecting fresh breakout in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "The stock may give breakout above ₹370 on closing basis. So, high risk traders can buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock at current levels and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹320 apiece levels. However, safe investors can wait for the breakout and hold for short term target of ₹420 maintaining stop loss at ₹320. Fresh investors can also add more on major dips till it is above ₹320 levels."

Highlighting fundamentals in regard to this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Avinash Giorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The company deals in industrial coding in which it has almost monopoly business. It caters to FMCG and frozen food industry and hence in the wake of unlock theme, its business is expected to further grow. Apart from this, its 25 per cent business comes from ink used for computer printers. In this sector, it has big edge over other players and this business of the company is also expected to shot up after ease in Covid-19 restrictions across nation. One can add this stock in one's portfolio with long-term time horizon."

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Control Print

According to Control Print shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Dolly Khanna added this stock in her portfolio buying 1,70,207 shares or 1.04 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

