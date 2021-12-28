Dolly Khanna portfolio: Experts predict breakout in near term. Should you buy?

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for investing in low-cost stocks that tends to beat benchmark return over the passé of time. But, Rain Industries shares are exception to this notion. This chemical stock has been sideways for last two months in ₹190 to ₹225 range. However, stock market experts are highly bullish on this Dolly Khanna share as they are expecting breakout in the stock at ₹225 levels in near term.

According to stock market experts, Rain Industries share price is poised for upside movement and it may soon go up to ₹220 to ₹225 levels giving breakout on closing basis. They said that once it breaks ₹220 to ₹225 levels, it may go up to ₹250 to ₹260 levels in next one to two months after breakout.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President — Research (Retail Equities) at SMC Global Securities said, "Rain Industries is a quality company whose fundamentals are quite strong. It has reported strong quarterly numbers in Q1FY22 and Q2FY22 and it is expected to again report strong quarterly result in October to December 2021 quarter. Such robust quarterly performance has helped Rain Industries to contain its debt, which is another fundamental that augurs well about Rain Industries share price outlook."

Advising positional investors to add Rain Industries shares in portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is poised for upside moves and it may go up to ₹220 to ₹225 in near term. Short term investors can buy Rain Industries shares at current market price for immediate target of ₹220 to ₹225."

Sumeet Bagadia said that Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is facing hurdle at ₹220 to ₹225 and it may give breakout in current rally. "After giving breakout at ₹220 to ₹225 apiece levels, Rain Industries shares may go up to ₹250 to ₹260 levels in next one to two months," concluded Sumeet Bagadia.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Rain Industries

As per Rain Industries shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 39,70,925 company shares, which is 1.18 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company.

