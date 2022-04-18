Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has added chemical stock Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd (POCL) in her portfolio during the January-March 2022 period as her name appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of the company on the BSE.

Khanna has bought 3.64% stake or 2,11,461 equity shares in the chemical manufacturer during the fourth quarter (Q4FY22), BSE data showed. The investor did not hold any stake in the previous quarter.

Incorporated in 1995, POCL is a leading lead, lead alloys and plastic additives producer. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 328% in a year's period, from ₹212 per share level in April 2021, the stock currently hovers over ₹910 apiece on the BSE. The scrip has surged over 98% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Meanwhile, Khanna has also added other multibagger stocks that include Sharda Cropchem, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Nahar Spinning Mills and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers during the March 2022 quarter.

Further, she has increased her shareholding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Ajanta Soya, Simran Farms Rama Phosphates, Nitin Spinners during the January-March period.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. The Chennai-based investor has been investing in the stock markets since 1996. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 26 stocks with a net worth of over ₹651 crore, data by Trendlyne showed.