Dolly Khanna enters this multibagger chemical stock in Q4

Incorporated in 1995, POCL is a leading lead, lead alloys and plastic additives producer. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 328% in a year's period, from ₹212 per share level in April 2021, the stock currently hovers over ₹910 apiece on the BSE. The scrip has surged over 98% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}