Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna, whose portfolio is widely tracked by market participants, has cut her stake marginally in her portfolio stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd during the third quarter of the current fiscal or Q3 FY23.

As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended December 2022 on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 1.62% stake or 1,38,424 equity shares in the company as of October-December 2022 period, which is down from 1.67% stake, constituting 1,43,303 shares, that she held in the previous quarter of September 2022.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited is India's leading tyre material recycler with 5 state of the art recycling plants, a fully integrated company converting waste tyres into downstream value added products. The company supplies recycled rubber material to leading tire manufacturing and conveyor belt companies in India and globally.

It manufactures products such as Crumb rubber modifier, Crumb rubber modified bitumen, and Polymer modified bitumen, Bitumen emulsion, Reclaimed rubber or ultrafine crumb rubber compound, and Cut wire shots. Tinna Rubber shares have given multibagger return of more than 126% in a year's period.

For the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure posted a flat year-on-year (YoY) net profit of ₹4 crore. Meanwhile, its total income rose to ₹66 crore during the period as compared to ₹53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Well-known investor Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 21 stocks with a net worth of over ₹397 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.