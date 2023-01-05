Dolly Khanna portfolio: Investor cuts stake in this multibagger stock during Q32 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:58 AM IST
- The Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has given multibagger return of more than 126% in a year's period
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna, whose portfolio is widely tracked by market participants, has cut her stake marginally in her portfolio stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd during the third quarter of the current fiscal or Q3 FY23.
