Dolly Khanna portfolio: Investor cuts stake in this multibagger stock during Q3

Well-known investor Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 21 stocks with a net worth of over ₹397 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.

