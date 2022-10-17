Dolly Khanna portfolio: Investor hikes stake in this textile stock

Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.