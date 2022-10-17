Dolly Khanna portfolio: Investor hikes stake in this textile stock

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Investor hikes stake in this textile stock1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
- Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in textiles company Deepak Spinners Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). Shares of Deepak Spinners were trading more than 2% higher at ₹228 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session.
As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 1.21% stake or 86,763 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.17% stake or 83,763 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.
Located in Chandigarh, Deepak Spinners, a textile company, is a manufacturer of dyed synthetic yarn. Other than the domestic market, the company exports to countries such as Syria, the Middle East, Turkey, Belgium, and the US. Deepak Spinners shares have fallen more than 13% in a year's period whereas the textile stock is down about 19% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.
Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 25 stocks with a net worth of over ₹497 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.
