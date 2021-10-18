Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dolly Khanna raises stake in this multibagger stock that has surged over 155% this year

Dolly Khanna raises stake in this multibagger stock that has surged over 155% this year

RSWM shares have surged around 304% in a year. 
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

  • As per the shareholding pattern on the BSE, Dolly Khanna holds 2,63,325 shares or 1.12% stake in the company

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has raised her stake marginally in multibagger stock RSWM. Shares of RSWM have surged over 155% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas the scrip is up around 304% in a year's period.

As per the shareholding pattern of RSWM on the BSE, Dolly Khanna holds 2,63,325 shares or 1.12% stake in the company as of September 2021, up 0.07% from the previous quarter of June. She held 2,63,325 shares or 1.05% stake in the textile manufacturing company during the April-June period, BSE data showed.  

RSWM Limited is one of the largest textile manufacturing company in India which is engaged in producing yarns, PV, and denim fabrics. RSWM is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of synthetic and blended spun yarns from India.

During the July-September period, Khanna also increased her stake in another textile company Nitin Spinners. She also raised stake in Phosphatic fertilizer manufacturing company Rama Phosphates. However, the Chennai-based investor cut stake in Talbros Automative Components, Aries Agro and KCP Limited. The investor also trimmed her stake in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 14 stocks and has a net worth of over 362 crore, as per Trendlyne.  Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

