Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 14 stocks and has a net worth of over ₹362 crore, as per Trendlyne. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.