Indian ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the third quarter. The multibagger stock has rallied over 225% in a year's period. In the last five sessions, Talbros Automative Components shares have surged more than 31%.

As per the recent BSE shareholding data, the investor holds 1.71% stake or 2,11,120 shares in the company as of December 2021, which is up from 1.25% stake or 1,54,061 shares she held in the previous quarter of September 2021.

Auto parts company Talbros Automative is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Agricultural machinery, Off-loaders and Industrial vehicles.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. The Chennai-based investor, who has been investing in the stock markets since 1996, publicly holds 16 stocks and has a net worth of over ₹390 crore, as per Trendlyne.

On the other hand, she has bought stake in another multibagger stock Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, that has rallied over 500% in a year's period, during the October-December period. As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna has bought 1.67% stake or 1,42,739 shares in the company as of December 2021 quarter. She did not hold any stake in the previous quarter, data showed.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited is India's leading tyre material recycler with 5 state of the art recycling plants, a fully integrated company converting waste tyres into downstream value added products. The company supplies recycled rubber material to leading tire manufacturing and conveyor belt companies in India and globally. Tinna Rubber shares have surged more than 154% in the last six months alone.

